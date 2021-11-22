Abanikanda, Addison take home ACC weekly honors

A pair of Pitt players collected All-ACC honors for their performances in Saturday's 48-38 win over Virginia. The 18th-ranked Panthers clinched the ACC Coastal Division behind two strong performances from sophomores Israel Abanikanda and Jordan Addison. The dynamic sophomore duo accounted for five of Pitt's six touchdowns on Saturday.

Abanikanda, a 5'11" running back out of Brooklyn returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against Virginia to give Pitt a 21-14 lead at the time. That return for a touchdown earned Abanikanda ACC Specialist of the Week. It was Pitt's first kickoff return since Maurice Ffrench took one back against Notre Dame in 2018.

The sophomore tailback also rushed three times for 19 yards and had one catch go for 15 yards. He left the game early in the third quarter and never returned. Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed in the postgame press conference that Abanikanda should be OK. He is Pitt's leading rusher this season with 580 yards and five touchdowns.

Jordan Addison put on a display in Pitt's win on Saturday, and it is no surprise that he was named ACC Wide Receiver of the week for that showing. The sophomore out of Maryland caught 14 passes for 202 and had four touchdowns against the Cavaliers, including a 68-yard catch and run that put Pitt up two scores late in the game.

Addison's 202 yards was the first 200-yard receiving game for a Pitt receiver since Larry Fitzgerald did it back in 2003. His four touchdowns tied a Pitt single game record, as Julis Dawkins and Bill Davis previously hauled in four receiving touchdowns in a game.

On the season, Addison has elevated his play to a new level after a strong freshman season. He is arguably the top wide receiver in the country as he leads the nation with 15 receiving touchdowns. He is fourth in the country with 1,272 receiving yards.

Saturday's game will go down as one of the best individual performances for a Pitt wide receiver in program history. His 14 catches are the third most in a single game. The 202 yards was the seventh highest total ever, and of course the touchdown total is tied for the best in Pitt history.

"If Jordan Addison didn't get the Biletnikoff today, I don't know who does," Narduzzi said following the game. Last week Addison was named as one of ten semifinalists for the award given to college football's top receiver, and should be in the running to be named one of the three finalists for the award in the coming days.

Both Abanikanda and Addison committed to Pitt as three-star recruits in the class of 2020. Addison had a prominent role last season, and led Pitt in receiving. Abanikanda played in a limited capacity. Both players have contributed in a much more impactful way in 2021. The Pitt offense is ranked second in the country after posting 529.1 yards per game. The Panthers are also third in the country with 43.9 points per game with Addison and Abanikanda helping lead the charge.

The 9-2 Pitt Panthers conclude the regular season this Saturday on the road against Syracuse. The team will be looking for its first 10-win regular season since 1981. Pitt already has its ticket punched for the ACC Championship game set for December 4th in Charlotte.