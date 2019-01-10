Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 06:10:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

A team effort sparks Pitt's first ACC win

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

The weight of a 23-game losing streak can wear down on a college basketball team, and sometimes it takes that entire team to remove that pressure. That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday night at...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}