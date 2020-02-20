News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 09:56:52 -0600') }} football Edit

A strong bond with the Pitt coaches leads to offer for 2021 DB Moore

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Rod Moore is one of the top emerging defensive prospects in the class of 2021 in the state of Ohio, and the Northmont High School standout has added some key offers in the month of February includi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}