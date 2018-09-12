Despite Pat Narduzzi's weekly press conference being heavily influenced by the 51-6 loss to Penn State just days earlier, the Panthers’ head coach has claimed his team is ready to turn its attention towards the ACC schedule and a showdown with Coastal rival Georgia Tech on Saturday at Heinz Field.

“But we moved on last night from the Penn State game, I guess, so I'll move on with it today with you guys because our focus is all on the first ACC game of the year in Georgia Tech,” Narduzzi said Monday.

“We can't have a hangover from what last week was, and we've got to do a great job as a staff just to let that go and move on to the next week, which becomes the most important game of the year, really.”

Pitt started last season with a 1-1 record following a lopsided loss to in-state rival Penn State. Pitt welcomed No. 9 Oklahoma State in the aftermath of the loss to the Nittany Lions and fell to the Cowboys and followed that up with a subsequent 35-17 loss at Georgia Tech. Pitt is in a similar boat this year with a 1-1 record after two games.

The Panthers are hoping to reverse their fortunes this time around. n three seasons under the guidance of Narduzzi, Pitt is 2-1 against the Yellow Jackets. The Panthers won 31-28 in Atlanta in 2015 and 37-34 at Heinz Field in 2016. Both games came down to last-minute field goals by Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt.

The key with Georgia Tech will always be slowing down the triple-option offense employed by Yellow Jackets’ head coach Paul Johnson. Narduzzi said he is always aware of what kind of challenges goes with playing that kind of offense and that his team has been preparing for it long before today.

“Obviously Paul Johnson is coming in with that vaunted option game, and it's something that we have to be well, well prepared for,” Narduzzi said. "We’ve taken periods to work on the option throughout camp almost every day I would say, at least 80 percent of every practice out there we spent somewhere between 10 or 15 minutes on that in camp and spent a lot of time there. We have to prepare for that side of the ballgame.“

Pitt has personnel with game experience going against the Yellow Jackets with nine starters back from last year’s defense.The difference, however, could be in the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Randy Bates is in his first year with Pitt, as are both secondary coaches: Archie Collins and Cory Sanders.

“He coached at Navy, he's been around some of the triple teams, so he's got quite a bit of knowledge,” Narduzzi said of Bates. “It's been a while since being at Northwestern, but he's got a lot of help in that room with Charlie Partridge and Rob Harley."

For the past three seasons former-Pitt safety and current Tampa Bay Bucaneer Jordan Whithead has played well against the triple-option from his safety spot. It will take all three levels of the defense to slow down the Yellow Jackets. Is there a particular player that excels against this type of offense on the team?

“Is there a guy that's been especially good? You'd have to say Dennis Briggs has made some good hits, Dane Jackson has been good,” Narduzzi said. “Phil Campbell has been good. Damar Hamlin has been a slippery guy. Damar has played good against, I believe, Georgia Tech. We all need to play good and we need backups to play good, too."

Not only does Georgia Tech present challenges on offense, but the defense has switched to a 3-4 alignment for this season following Nate Woody taking over the defense from Ted Roof.

“New defensive coordinator down there, a 3-4 guy as opposed to Ted Roof that was down there who was a great football coach, but Coach Woody is another great football coach that plays an aggressive style of defense,” Narduzzi said.

”It will be a different front than our offense will see this week and different adjustments for everybody, so we'll have to react well to that.”

