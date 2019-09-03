The Pitt defense was dealt a tough hand during Saturday 30-14 season opening loss. The Virginia offense scored three touchdowns, and all three drives started inside of the Pitt 30-yard line thanks in part to two costly interceptions thrown by quarterback Kenny Pickett as well as a blocked punt.

With those things considered, how did they grade out according to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi? He had mixed feelings about their performance.

“But how do you evaluate them? It's hard,” the Panthers head coach said. “When we get into sudden change situations, we want to stop them. Zero points is great, but when you've got the ball at the 29, the 27 and the 19, field goals are what we want to get, and it's hard.”

Pitt did hold Virginia to field goals on three of its longer drives. The Panthers defense stiffened as the Cavaliers marched into Pitt’s territory. According to Narduzzi, Pitt’s defensive strategy was almost flipped in a way.

“It's like we gave them touchdowns when we wanted to give them field goals; we gave them three when we wanted to give them zero, so to me the evaluation is one three-and-out on defense isn't good enough.”

The Pitt defense returned plenty of experience heading into this season, but it was also a debut for some others. Pitt’s top defensive end Rashad Weaver tore his ACL in camp, and that created an opportunity for guys like Deslin Alexandre and Habakkuk Baldonado to see some playing time.

Both players showed some promise in their elevated roles. Alexandre finished with six tackles, recorded one sack, and finished with 1.5 tackles for loss.

"I'll tell you what, Deslin played really, really well,” Narduzzi said. “We were impressed with him, and obviously he's the new end that was taking over for Rashad. He played well.”

Baldonado also recorded his first career sack on Saturday. It was the first extended look for the redshirt freshman on the field, and he showed up nicely.

“Haba played solid,” said Narduzzi. “Haba played what we kind of thought he would, and very, very encouraged with Haba, as well.”

Perhaps one of the more anticipated ‘debuts’ on Saturday was that of sophomore safety Paris Ford. He saw some action last season, but he earned a starting job out of camp. Ford has been the highest rated recruit Narduzzi has landed at Pitt, and him finally get a chance to compete was widely anticipated.

Ford did not disappoint. He was very active on Saturday with six tackles. He made a nice stop on Bryce Perkins in an open field, and also forced a fumble that thwarted a Virginia drive. That play in particular caught Narduzzi’s eye.

"I've told you about getting turnovers," he said. "That guy did the same exact thing when he ripped that ball out and unfortunately went out of bounds and he scrambled off the tackle - off the strip to get that ball on the 3rd down, that's what he does in practice every day,” Narduzzi said of his sophomore safety. “That’s him.”

Kylan Johnson may not have drawn the attention as some of the other names on the Pitt defense. The Florida graduate transfer quietly won a starting spot at outside linebacker and produced four tackles in his Pitt debut.

“He made some nice tackles,” Narduzzi recounted. “He's very sound in what he's doing, especially for a guy playing his first time here in a new defense. So I was really, really happy with Kylan and what he did.”