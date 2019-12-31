News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 09:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

A look back: The Pitt hoops all-decade team

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

With 2020 upon us, it is time to look back at the past decade and formulate Pitt's All-Decade Team. When completing this exercise, I considered all players from the 2009-10 season through this year...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}