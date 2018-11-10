Pitt and Virginia Tech have a series that dates back to the early 1990’s as both programs were members of the Big East Conference for many years. The two teams met every year from 1993-2003 before Virginia Tech left for the ACC. The series went into hiatus until 2012 when the teams met as non-conference opponents, before Pitt joined the Hokies in the ACC and the game resuming again on an annual basis since 2013.

The series has been one of runs. The Hokies dominated Pitt in the 1990’s and won six of the first seven meetings, but then in 2001 the Panthers won six of the next seven matchups. With the Hokies winners of the past two, Virginia Tech now leads the all-time series at 10-7. Here is a look back at some of the memorable showdowns between the two programs.

November 18, 2017

Virginia Tech 20, Pitt 14

Most will remember the Miami game as Kenny Pickett’s first start, but this game was when he became the Panthers’ top quarterback. Pickett took over for Ben DiNucci in the second quarter and threw for a career-high 242 yards in his first extended look as the Panthers’ quarterback.

The Panthers found themselves trailing 10-7 just moments into the fourth quarter, and Pat Narduzzi reached into the bag of tricks and dialed up a fake field goal that saw punter Ryan Winslow toss a 15-yard touchdown pass to reserve tight end Nathan Bossory for a touchdown to give the Panthers a 14-10 lead. The Hokies eventually mounted a 20-14 lead with just over six minutes left.

Pitt took over the ball at its own 19-yard line with 1:37 left on the clock. On a fourth-and-four attempt, Pickett hit Jester Weah for an easy first down, but Weah was able to escape a tackle and take the ball all the way for an apparent touchdown. The call on the field was changed and it said Weah was out at the one. It stood as a 74-yard pick-up for Weah with the game on the line. Pitt had four tries from the 1-yard line and could not score as the Panthers lost 20-14 just inches from a win.

October 3, 2015

Pitt 17, Virginia Tech 13

It was only the fourth game of the Pat Narduzzi era, and the Panthers were coming off a tough three-point loss to Iowa. It was a rainy day in Blacksburg, and the Panthers leaned heavily on their defense and running game.

Pitt flew out to a 10-0 first quarter lead thanks to a touchdown pass from Nathan Peterman to J.P. Holtz. Pitt extended it’s lead in the third quarter to 17-7 on a 25-yard touchdown run by Qadree Ollison. The Hokies tacked on a pair of field goals to make it 17-13.

The Pitt defense had to go out and win it on Virginia Tech’s last drive with the game on the line. The Hokies started at their own 38-yard line with 3:25 left on the clock. On first and second down, Pitt sacked Brenden Motley. Eventually on a 4th-and-25 Pitt linebacker Mike Caprara intercepted a Motley pass to end the game and give the Panthers the victory.

Pitt recorded seven sacks against the Hokies, and limited them to nine rushing yards and 100 yards of total offense. The Panthers moved to 3-1 on the season with the win.

October 16, 2014

Pitt 21, Virginia Tech 16

After a promising 3-0 start to the 2014 campaign, the Panthers entered the Thursday night showdown against Virginia Tech reeling on a three-game losing streak. The Hokies were only 4-2 at this point, but managed to knock off eventual national champion Ohio State earlier in the year giving the team some clout.

Pitt used an interesting strategy to win this one: let Chad Voytik make plays. Voytik, a sophomore quarterback, was heavily involved with designed runs as he posted 118 yards on 19 carries. He also caught a Tyler Boyd pass for 29-yards while also throwing for 92-yards and a touchdown.

It was also a big night for sophomore running back James Conner, who finished with 85 yards and a pair of scores during the national broadcast.

Pitt was out to a 21-9 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Hokies eventually made it interesting as Michael Brewer connected with Cam Phillips for a touchdown to bring it to 21-16. The Pitt defense had to make one last stand, and it managed to accomplish that as a Brewer pass sailed incomplete and the Panthers ran out the clock to improve to 4-3 on the season.

September 15, 2012

Pitt 35, Virginia Tech 17

Year one of the Paul Christ era was not off to a great start. Pitt lost it’s opening game to FCS Youngstown State and followed it up with a tough loss to Cincinnati on national television. With No. 13 Virginia Tech coming to town, an 0-3 start looked very likely for the Panthers.

Pitt, however, played like it was the better team all afternoon. The Panthers surged out to a 21-3 halftime lead behind some good running from senior tailback Ray Graham and his freshman understudy, Rushel Shell.

The Hokies showed some life in the second half, but the Panthers managed to keep answering all day long. Quarterback Tino Sunseri threw for three touchdown passes and the Panthers rushed for 254-yards, an attack spearheaded by Shell’s 157 yards.

In the end, Virginia Tech finished the 2012 season with a 7-6 record proving the 13-ranking may have been a little too high, but at the time knocking off a top-15 team for Pitt seemed very improbable, but they pulled it off in convincing fashion 35-17.

November 10, 2003

Pitt 31, Virginia Tech 28

It was the first time ever that Pitt welcomed ESPN’s College Gameday to town as the no. 25 Panthers played host to No. 5 Virginia Tech in primetime. Pitt had high hopes for the 2003 season, as it started inside the preseason top 10, but an upset loss to Toledo and a close defeat to Notre Dame gave the Panthers a 6-2 record heading into the showdown with the Hokies.

Pitt got out to a 17-14 halftime lead, but with the nation watching, sophomore sensation Larry Fitzgerald was being bottled up by a tough Bud Foster defense. All the while, Virginia Tech star tailback Kevin Jones was gashing the Pitt defense for a stellar 241-yard four-touchdown performance.

With the game on the line, Pitt quarterback Rod Rutherford engineered a 70-yard drive and hooked up with Fitzgerald three times. In the waning seconds, Pitt fullback Lousaka Polite plunged into the end zone to give Pitt a 31-28 victory in one of the more memorable Pitt games in Heinz Field history.

November 2, 2002

Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 21

Pitt entered the 2002 meeting with the Hokies with a surprising 6-2 record. The Panthers’ only losses were to Texas A&M and Notre Dame. Still, the upstart Panthers were underdogs going into Blacksburg to take on No. 3 and undefeated Virginia Tech.

The Hokies got out to a 14-7 halftime lead thanks to some solid running by the tandem of Lee Suggs and Kevin Jones. The Panthers’ got on the board when Rod Rutherford found freshman Larry Fitzgerald for a 31-yard score.

The Hokies went up 21-7 on a 59-yard run by Suggs in the third quarter. Trailing by two scores on the road in a tough environment, the Panthers took control of the game somehow. Rutherford found Fitzgerald for two more touchdowns to tie the game and eventually Pitt running back Brandon Miree broke through for a 53-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes left to break the tie and give the Panthers a 28-21 lead.

The Pitt defense held strong, as it finished with seven sacks on the day against Hokies’ quarterback Bryan Randall. The win moved Pitt to 7-2 on the season and 4-0 in the Big East.

November 3, 2001

Pitt 38, Virginia Tech 7

In its inaugural season at Heinz Field, the Pitt football program was off to a disappointing 2-5 start. The Hokies, on the other hand entered the 2001 meeting ranked No. 5 and owners of a 6-1 record.

Pitt, however, proved to be the better team on this November day in Pittsburgh. Pitt out-gained the Hokies 393 to 151 in total yardage and put constant pressure on quarterback Grant Noel.

After a dismal start to the year, Pitt changed the script completely and went to a new-look offense. Pitt quarterback David Priestly finished the day with 245-passing yards and three touchdowns.

The win improved the Panthers’ record to 3-5 on the year. The 2001 Pitt team eventually closed the year on a six-game winning streak and went 7-5 with a Tangerine Bowl victory over North Carolina State.

