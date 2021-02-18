Panther-lair - A history of change: Looking back at Narduzzi's hires

Since Pat Narduzzi’s first offseason at Pitt, he has had to make 10 changes to his coaching staff. Today, Panther-Lair.com is taking a look back at the evolution of the Pitt staff under Narduzzi, from its original configuration to where it stands after this offseason’s two hires.

Narduzzi’s original staff

Jim Chaney (OC)

Josh Conklin (DC)

John Peterson (OL)

Andre Powell (RB/ST)

Kevin Sherman (WR)

Tim Salem (TE)

Tom Sims (DL)

Rob Harley (LB)

Renaldo Hill (DB)

2015 offseason

Jim Chaney -> Matt Canada (OC)

Pat Narduzzi’s first offseason saw just one personnel move, as offensive coordinator Jim Chaney left Pitt after just one year for the same job at Georgia. Prior to coming to Pitt, Chaney had spent the previous six years coaching in the SEC, and joining the Bulldogs represented his return. He coached at Georgia for three seasons and then took the coordinator job at Tennessee in 2019. New Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel opted to not retain Chaney and he was relieved of his duties in January.

To replace Chaney, Narduzzi hired Matt Canada, who had been fired by N.C. State. The two had worked together for two seasons at Northern Illinois in the early 2000’s.

2016 offseason

Matt Canada -> Shawn Watson (OC)

Tom Sims - Charlie Partridge (DL)

The offseason after Narduzzi’s second year at Pitt was the start of a run of multiple coaching changes. The most prominent change after the 2016 season was at offensive coordinator, where Canada turned down a substantial offer from Pitt to take an even more substantial offer to call plays at LSU. Canada held that position for just one season before he was fired, and he landed at Maryland, where the title of offensive coordinator turned into interim head coach before a single game was played.

The Terrapins went 5-7 in the 2018 season, and while Canada was a candidate for the head coaching job, Maryland opted to hire Mike Locksley and Canada was not retained. After a year out of football, Canada resurfaced as quarterbacks coach for the Steelers in 2020, and he was named offensive coordinator this offseason.

For Canada’s replacement - the third offensive coordinator hire in as many years - Narduzzi dug deep for a familiar face and found Shawn Watson, who had been on the same staff as Narduzzi at Miami (Oh.) from 1990-92.

Canada left Pitt on his own, but Narduzzi also created staff turnover when he fired defensive line coach Tom Sims. A member of Narduzzi’s first staff, Sims was an intern with the Baltimore Ravens after leaving Pitt and then got hired at Savannah State, where he is currently the defensive coordinator.

His replacement was another familiar face: Charlie Partridge, who coached at Pitt under Walt Harris and Dave Wannstedt and stands as one of the Panthers’ top coaches - both on the field and in recruiting.