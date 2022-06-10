 Panther-lair - A conversation with Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham
basketball

A conversation with Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
For this week's conversation, we're talking with the two newest Panthers: Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham. From telling the twins apart to recounting their journey from Canary Islands to Pitt, we cover a lot of ground with Jorge and Guillermo. Check out a very fun and enlightening conversation with two freshmen who could help the Panthers this season.

