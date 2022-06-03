 Panther-lair - A conversation with Jason Capel
A conversation with Jason Capel

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
The Pitt basketball team is preparing for a crucial season, so this week we're talking to assistant coach Jason Capel about a number of topics, ranging from this year's roster makeup to the ways transfers have changed the game and John Hugley's role as team leader, top contributor - and GM. Check out our conversation with Jason Capel for insight on the Panthers and more.

Be sure to subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to never miss any of our video content. Exclusive interviews, analysis and the weekly Panther-Lair Show - all on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel.

