A conversation with Jamarius Burton

Jamarius Burton isn't the only senior guard on Pitt's roster for the upcoming season, but he figures to be the team's leader among that group. Today we're chatting with Burton about his experience with the Panthers last season, his chemistry with the other senior guards, what he has seen out of Pitt's young players and why he is optimistic about the 2022-23 season.

