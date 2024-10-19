Advertisement

PODCAST: The 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse win and more

PODCAST: The 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse win and more

Pitt's 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse game and more on this week's Panther-Lair Show.

 • Chris Peak
Turner sees a fit in Pitt's offense

Turner sees a fit in Pitt's offense

Ja'Kyrian Turner likes his potential role in Pitt's new-look offense

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
Dotson on Pitt's 6-0 start: “They’ve been rolling"

Dotson on Pitt's 6-0 start: "They've been rolling"

Elijah Dotson is arguably the top prospects in Pitt’s 2025 recruiting class...

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The reworked OL, all-time DBs and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The reworked OL, all-time DBs and more

On a special Thursday edition of the Morning Pitt Mailbag, we're taking questions from Pitt fans.

 • Chris Peak
Under the Lights: Heintschel leads team to league title

Under the Lights: Heintschel leads team to league title

Checking on Pitt's 2025 recruiting class

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett

Published Oct 19, 2024
A conversation with Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
@pantherlair

The Pitt basketball season is right around the corner, so today we're sitting down with guards Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe for a conversation about leadership, guard play, the 2024-25 season and a lot more.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

