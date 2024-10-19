A conversation with Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe

in other news
PODCAST: The 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse win and more
Pitt's 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse game and more on this week's Panther-Lair Show.
Turner sees a fit in Pitt's offense
Ja'Kyrian Turner likes his potential role in Pitt's new-look offense
Dotson on Pitt's 6-0 start: “They’ve been rolling"
Elijah Dotson is arguably the top prospects in Pitt’s 2025 recruiting class...
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The reworked OL, all-time DBs and more
On a special Thursday edition of the Morning Pitt Mailbag, we're taking questions from Pitt fans.
Under the Lights: Heintschel leads team to league title
Checking on Pitt's 2025 recruiting class
in other news
PODCAST: The 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse win and more
Pitt's 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse game and more on this week's Panther-Lair Show.
Turner sees a fit in Pitt's offense
Ja'Kyrian Turner likes his potential role in Pitt's new-look offense
Dotson on Pitt's 6-0 start: “They’ve been rolling"
Elijah Dotson is arguably the top prospects in Pitt’s 2025 recruiting class...
The Pitt basketball season is right around the corner, so today we're sitting down with guards Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe for a conversation about leadership, guard play, the 2024-25 season and a lot more.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.