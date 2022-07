Blake Hinson is expected to fill a crucial spot in Pitt's lineup this season. How did the former Ole Miss and Iowa State wing end up with the Panthers? And what is he looking forward to most about playing at Pitt? We spoke to him about all of that and more in this video interview.

