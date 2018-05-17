The Pitt baseball program is set to finish its fifth regular season as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference this weekend, and the 2018 team is trying to do something it has never done before: make the ACC Baseball Tournament.

It sounds simple, as 12 of the conference's 14 schools make the tournament each year, but in the Panthers' first four years in the ACC, they have finished in the bottom two all four times.

Pitt’s magic number to make the conference tourney is just one: all the Panthers need to do this weekend is to win one game. That might be easier said than done, as seventh-ranked Clemson will come to Pittsburgh for a three-game set to close out the regular season set to begin tonight.

Pitt's players and coaches will likely have their eyes on Virginia Tech as well, as the Hokies travel to ACC Coastal leader and sixth-ranked North Carolina for weekend series that is also set to begin tonight. A VT loss would also secure a spot for Pitt in the ACC Tournament.

To start the series, Pitt head coach Jeff Jordano will go with sophomore right-handed pitcher Dan Hammer, a Philadelphia native owns a 2-4 record with a 6.79 ERA this season. On Friday night, Pitt will hand the ball to senior ace, Matt Pidich, who is ninth in the conference with 88 strikeouts on the year and has a 5-1 record with a 2.74 ERA.

Saturday’s starter is TBD.

The Panthers’ pitching staff will have its hands full with a powerful Clemson lineup. The Tigers have 79 home runs as a team, the most in the ACC. They are led by junior Seth Beer, who has hit 16 long balls; senior Chris Williams has 14 and sophomore shortstop Logan Davidson has clubbed 11.

Clemson and Pitt will be getting together for just the third series as conference opponents. The Tigers have claimed the two prior series, with the most recent coming in 2016 when they took 2-of-3 from the Panthers.

Pitt will also conduct Senior Day activities on Saturday, honoring Pidich, along with third baseman Nick Banman, center fielder Frank Maldanodo, first baseman Caleb Parry and relief pitcher TJ Pagan.

Pitt is currently tied for fifth in the ACCs Coastal Division with Virginia; the Cavaliers have an identical 11-16 record. A strong weekend could push Pitt as high as third in the division, provided some teams ahead of them lose as well.

The Panthers find themselves 111th in the current RPI rankings, so an NCAA tournament berth is probably only possible if they go on a run next weekend in Durham for the ACC Championship. And the only way Pitt can win the ACC Tournament is by making the field, and that is what makes this weekend’s series at Charles L. Cost Field one of the biggest in recent memory for this program.