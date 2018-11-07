Pitt will have a chance to take a commanding lead in the ACC Coastal standings on Saturday afternoon at Heinz Field, and it will be against a familiar foe: Virginia Tech.

The series between Pitt and the Hokies dates back to the old Big East days, and there have been a number of memorable and key clashes throughout history, but in Pat Narduzzi’s tenure this game has taken on a bigger meaning. In the past three meetings between the two teams, the games have been decided by a total 13 points with the Hokies coming out on top in each of the last two.

Last year’s game ended with a fourth-and-one goal-line stand by the Virginia Tech defense to preserve a 20-14 victory. Pitt recovered and defeated then No. 2 Miami the following week, but the ending in Blacksburg prevented the Panthers from going to a bowl. That moment sticks out to a certain group of players.

“I know it bothers the offensive line,” Pat Narduzzi said of that goal line stand in the 2017 Virginia Tech game during Monday’s press conference. “Whether they'll talk about it or not, it's fact, it's reality, it's what it was.”

The Hokies have had their struggles this season, crawling out to a 4-4 record two-thirds into the season. The offseason also proved to be nightmarish for Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente as the program dealt with injuries, transfers and some dismissals from the team. It went to a new level when starting quarterback Josh Jackson broke his fibula in September. Ryan Willis has filled in admirably at quarterback since the injury with 13 touchdown passes to just four interceptions, and Narduzzi seems worried enough about the Hokies’ back-up.

“I just see a composed quarterback that is throwing the ball probably better, which is really not what we want to see,” Narduzzi said of Willis. “We've really been good at stopping the run. We have to be better at stopping the pass.”

The head coach may have changed a few years ago when Fuente took over for longtime head coach Frank Beamer, but the defensive coordinator has stayed the same: Bud Foster. The well-regarded assistant has been in charge of the Hokies’ defense since 1995. While his unit is coming off back-to-back losses in which it surrendered 684 rushing yards in to Georgia Tech and Boston College, Narduzzi knows it’ll still be a challenge facing off against one of the top defensive coaches in the country.

“They're still Bud Foster's defense,” Narduzzi said. “It will be a challenge. They'll always play us up. They like to pack it in the box. We like to put them in the box. It's going to be a smash-mouth football game.”

After being gashed in their last two games, Narduzzi expects an angry Virginia Tech team coming to Pittsburgh on Saturday, but he also feels his team will be equally as motivated and it all goes back to the ending of last season’s game.

“Very important this week against a Justin Fuente team. Hungry, probably angry, something to prove. I I'll have an angry and hungry Pitt football team. Still goes through my mind - fourth-and-one.

"Four downs at the one last year where we could have taken that game back to Pittsburgh. We're going to play angry, as well."