The Pitt Panthers secured an 89-81 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Pitt improved to 22-10 on the year and may have done enough to feel secure with its resume heading into Selection Sunday.

Here are three things that stood out in Pitt’s win on Wednesday.

Burton in complete control

Jamarius Burton had played 11 straight games without a 20-point effort, but on Wednesday, the senior guard playing in his home state of North Carolina turned it up a notch. In a game Pitt absolutely had to have for its NCAA Tournament resume, Burton scored 21 points and dished out 8 assists to lead his team to a very important 22nd win of the season.

Burton was named a first-team All-ACC selection earlier this week, and showed exactly why he deserved that distinction. As the game got more tense, Burton only flourished further. He scored 11 points and issued six assists in the second half.

Burton’s hard drive and finish broke a 54-all tie with 11 minutes remaining. Later in the second half with Pitt clinging to a 79-75 lead, Burton pump faked and pivoted his way to a hard-earned three-point play. The senior also found Blake Hinson for a three-pointer to make it 85-77 with :40 seconds left.

Each time Pitt needed a play, it was Burton there for the rescue. When it gets down to playing meaningful basketball in March, you need one player that can go out and make a play, and Burton provided that kind of production on Wednesday. Even when everything else was going a little shaky in the second half with some defensive issues and untimely turnovers, Burton seemed to have a cool demeanor through it all and made sure his team got a win when it needed it most.

Burton has been Pitt’s go-to-guy all season long, but has not been as sharp late in the season as he was at the beginning. On Wednesday, he looked fresh in the legs and determned. Jamarius Burton can take over games, and if he can continue that into tomorrow, then the Panthers should have a chance for a win even against a tough draw like Duke.

The Panthers got the one they needed

The message has been clear from those who make NCAA Tournament projections: Pitt needed one only win in the final two contests of regular season or in the first game of the ACC Tournament to feel comfortable about making the big dance. Pitt went the roundabout way of getting there with two straight losses to close the regular season, but got the job done when it counted in Greensboro.

Pitt did not dominate from start to finish on Wednesday against 13th seeded Georgia Tech. The Panthers showed lapses on defense by allowing 50 in the second half, and the rebounding woes continued, with the Yellow Jackets grabbing 12 offensive boards. Pitt also squandered a 13-point halftime lead as well.

It was not the banner performance or exclamation point some may have hoped for, but the name of the game in March is just about the results. Pitt didn’t need an emphatic beatdown over Georgia Tech, they simply needed to win the game.

Wednesday’s victory over Georgia Tech was the team’s 22nd on the season. The Panthers have a pair of wins over ranked teams like Miami and Virginia, and four ‘Quad-1’ wins total. Jeff Capel’s team also secured seven road victories throughout the season, including one over the Big Ten’s second place team, Northwestern.

This resume has been hurt with some questionable losses to the likes of Florida State and Notre Dame. Pitt was also punished by a slow 1-3 start to the season, and of course the ACC has been down according to the metrics as well.

Despite all of that, Pitt should feel comfortable going into Sunday that they will make the tournament. At least they should feel more comfortable than they would have if they lost to Georgia Tech. At this rate, mostly everyone thinks Pitt has done enough, but they have the ability to control their own destiny by going on a run this weekend.

Can Pitt turn this into a run?

Pitt has no real history to speak of in the ACC Tournament. The Panthers have played in the event nine times, and only once have they made it to the semifinals once. In fact, Pitt’s only sustained run in the ACC Tournament happened back in the 2013-14 season, the first year they were in the league.

Pitt opened that tournament with a second round win over Wake Forest, before pulling an upset over North Carolina, only to fall to Virginia in the semifinal round. Beyond that, Pitt’s best ACC mark over the last eight years tops out at 1-1.

The Panthers seemed to find magic back in the old Big East days during conference tournament week, but have yet to create that same success on Tobacco Road. Do they have what it takes this year? I think in essence, the answer to that question is yes. Pitt has been one of the best teams in the league throughout the season and only fell to the fifth seed on the very last day. They are very capable and at times throughout the year were the best team in the conference.

Despite grabbing a win on Wednesday, there are still some lingering thoughts of the two losses to close out the regular season as well. Pitt’s defense has been shaky of late, as they allowed 50 points to Georgia Tech in the second half. The Panthers do not shoot the ball as well away from home, so will that be a factor going into Thursday? And of course, the competition and intensity will only pick up with each passing game.

Not to mention the environment as well.

Pitt’s next step in this tournament is to go up against the fourth seeded Duke Blue Devils on Thursday at 2:30. Nobody needs a geography lesson to know that the crowd tomorrow will be heavily pro-Duke, and it will almost be a road game for Pitt.

In addition to dealing with the crowd and pressure of playing on Thursday of the ACC Tournament, the Panthers are facing a really good opponent. Duke was the preseason No. 7 team in the country to start the year, but after a 5-4 start in conference play, the Blue Devils became a bit of an afterthought.

Duke now comes surging into Greensboro on a six-game winning streak. The oddsmakers placed Duke as the favorite to win the tournament at the start of Wednesday. The Blue Devils feature a formidable inside-out game with 7’0” freshman Kyle Filipowski down low, and junior guard Jeremy Roach running the show.

Pitt led 43-32 at halftime against Duke in Durham back on January 11th, but the Blue Devils stormed back and shredded Pitt on the glass. Duke grabbed 24 offensive rebounds against Pitt and won the game 77-69.

In addition to all of those storylines, it will be a big game on the sidelines for the two head coaches. First-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer and Jeff Capel shared a bench at Duke as assistant coaches and they both played for legendary coach Mike Kryzewski, so the game will have extra meaning in that regard.

Pitt has a chance to cement its NCAA Tournament status and even enhance its resume on Thursday for a better seed. The Panthers will also look to get back to the ACC Semifinals for the first time since their first year in the league. There is a lot of stake still for Pitt basketball here in the month of March, something that could not have been said the past six seasons.