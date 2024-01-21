DURHAM, N.C. — The Pitt Panthers pulled off a surprising 80-76 win over No. 7 Duke on Saturday night. The victory came just 11 days after the Blue Devils trounced the Panthers by 22 points in Pittsburgh. The turnaround between the two games was stunning, but it also was necessary as Pitt secured its first big win of this 2023-24 campaign.

Here are three things that stood out most from Pitt’s upset win.

The Blake we all know…

When Blake Hinson is at his absolute best, his performances usually include him taking, but also making, some deep and questionable three-pointers. There may be some headaches along the way, but once the 6’8” senior gets on a roll, it becomes an event and he likes the attention as much as anyone.

Well, Hinson was at the center stage of it all in one of college basketball’s great cathedrals and he would not have it any other way. The all inclusive Blake Hinson experience was on full display against Duke. He was perfect from three-point range (7/7) and dropped a game-high 24 points against a top-10 team. His offensive showing featured multiple dagger three-pointers, a signature of his, but of course there was a technical foul along the way, some jawing with the opponent and crowd, and of course you’ve seen him jump on the scorer’s table and let the Cameron Crazies know he was after he led Pitt to the win.

It was simply Blake being Blake.

If Pitt has any hope of turning this season around then those efforts will have to be fueled by Hinson and he understands and also embraces that. This team goes as he does, and he has shown the ability to carry the team offensively, but he has shot them out of games just the same. As we have seen in recent weeks, there can be ups and downs when your team is led by a streaky outside shooter like Hinson. This all comes with a territory, of course. Pitt does not always need the peaks to be as high from Hinson like he had on Saturday, but the team certainly afford when the valleys are too low like they were earlier this month.

Pitt is a better team than what it showed in some recent losses, and perhaps a game like this with their leader doing what he did, could help get them on a little bit of a roll. Hinson was shooting 26% from three-point range in four January games prior to Saturday night, but after the game that average is already up to 38% this month. Hinson can get hot, that’s who he is, and Pitt needs it to stay that way.

Something brewing with Jaland Lowe

Pitt has played through a rough patch in recent weeks, but if you could find one positive through it all, it has certainly been the emergence of Jaland Lowe. That strong stretch of play continued on Saturday, as the freshman guard posted 17 points, six assists, and no turnovers against the No. 7 Blue Devils. Pitt needed Lowe to step up with the foul trouble to Bub Carrington on Saturday, and he delivered in clutch fashion. Lowe scored 11 points in the second half, six in the final minute, including a cold-blooded three-pointer in front of Duke star, Kyle Filipowski, with :43 seconds remaining.

Lowe was inserted into the starting lineup ahead of the Louisville game due to an injury to Ishmael Leggett. Even since Leggett has returned, Capel has opted to keep Lowe in the lineup, and truthfully it’s hard to argue that decision. Leggett is a key player, but it’s easy to be intrigued by what Lowe has been doing and what he could turn into as well.

In his four starts, Lowe is averaging 13.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds. In two games this week, or 61 minutes of playing time, Lowe has only committed one turnover as well. The freshman from Texas is getting more responsibility and is showing that he can handle it.

Following the game, Capel said he was not necessarily surprised by the emergence because he believed in Lowe as a player. He also noted Lowe had an injury in the preseason and he got off to a slower start while Carrington took the team by storm. As the games have gotten bigger, Lowe has shined just as bright as Carrington, if not more so. The moment was not too big for him playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium, and I think he is one of the more surprising developments with this team at the moment. Lowe is certainly a commodity for this team and program, and he might be a bit better than we all realized.

Pitt got one it needed

I do not know if this 80-76 win over No. 7 Duke will be the season-defining win or that line in the sand where the year changed and the team went on this big run. We still need to see how Pitt responds to this game, but if nothing else this team just needed to find a way to win.

That’s the story from Saturday night.

Pitt’s season was trending in a bad direction and it needed to find some way to win a game this week. Personally, I think beating Syracuse on Tuesday would have been the easier approach, but pulling off a top-10 upset on the road certainly showed this team’s flair for the dramatics.

Duke really punched the Panthers down on January 9th. It was an embarrassing effort from Pitt, stacked on some other bad defeats, too. The Blue Devils not only led for the whole game two weeks ago, they led by 20+ for the entire second half. It was a beatdown and it happened at the core of any basketball team: right at the basket. Duke crushed Pitt on the glass and with points in the paint. Not only that, it was Filipowski who did most of the damage.

From the first couple of possessions, it was clear Pitt was playing with more pride on defense, an emphasis of team rebounding, and being physical with Duke’s star big man. That plan held the whole game and looking at the box score at the end, it really became evident on what Pitt tried to do and they accomplished it.

Pitt led the rebounding 32-25 for the game. The Panthers outscored Duke 32-18 in the paint, and while he finished with 19 points, Filipowski had to earn every single one of them. Pitt got manhandled and humbled by this same Duke team less than two weeks ago and clearly learned from those mistakes.

Pitt showed the ability to learn from past transgressions and recover when things are reeling, but now comes the challenge of sustaining that for more than one game. The Panthers still have a long way to go before we really start to say this season is turned around, so really it has become a game-to-game season. To steal one from Pat Narduzzi and Pitt football proogram, this team just needs to go 1-0 each game. Pitt can’t think about games down the road, stringing together wins, or worrying about resumes or NET rankings, but rather just the next one on the schedule. Pitt takes on Georgia Tech on Tuesday night, perhaps the team will go 1-0 that night as well, because they showed they are capable of it.