CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Pitt secured a 74-63 upset win over No. 21 Virginia on Tuesday night. The Panthers have now won four in a row, and six of their past seven games. Pitt has vaulted into the top half of the ACC standings after starting conference play with a 1-5 record. Tuesday’s game had plenty of storylines and here are my three biggest takeaways.

Hinson does it again

Blake Hinson lives for certain types of games and environments. When Pitt is up against a good team on the road, that is seemingly when he is at his best. Hinson dropped 27 points on Tuesday against Virginia, two short of his career-high. He scored 18 points after halftime and led his team to a key upset win over a very good No. 21 ranked Virginia team, but at this point, you can almost expect it from him, right?

Hinson seems to enjoy being the villain. He scored 29 against West Virginia in Morgantown earlier this season, then of course he had his memorable 24-point showing against Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium before following up those performances with Tuesday’s outburst.

Hinson did not jump on any tables after beating Virginia, but he did not really need to either. Pitt played this game like it expected to win and truthfully looked like the better team overall. The Duke postgame was filled with raw emotion, but it seemed like the energy from Hinson and this team overall is a bit more channeled right now.

The Panthers played freely and confidently against Virginia and that is nothing to diminish. It’s not easy to carve up a team coached by one of the better teachers of defense in college basketball history, but the Panthers did just that. Pitt won the rebounding battle, did not commit many turnovers, and were the ones putting pressure on Virginia offensively with 14 made three-pointers.

Virginia had to adapt to Pitt and in most cases when you play the Cavaliers, especially in their building, it is the other way around, but the Panthers dictated how the game was played.

That ‘road warrior’ mindset is something that has to be bought into by everybody, but it makes it easier when you’re star senior is the one most committed to it. Hinson is playing like somebody who is desperate to win, and if this team wants to reach the postseason, that is the type of hunger that will be necessary to get there.

A surprising hero

Guillermo Diaz Graham has had an up and down sophomore season. At times, the Spaniard has shown flashes of brilliance, and at others he is barely seeing much playing time in certain games. He opened the year as reserve, climbed his way into the starting lineup, before coming off the bench in recent games.

The way this team is built, Pitt is going to live with Hinson doing most of the damage along with the back court trio of Bub Carrington, Ishmael Leggett, and Jaland Lowe. While those guys carry most of the water for this team, this group still needs someone else to emerge on a nightly basis. Federiko Federiko has added a solid rebounding and shot-blocking presence of late, but on Tuesday it was Guillermo’s time to shine.

Diaz Graham posted 8 points, four rebounds, one steal, and an assist. He played 21 minutes on Tuesday, the highest total for him since January 9th, but it was working and the team was clicking, so it made sense.

This particular Virginia team is not noted for having a strong post presence, so he was not out of place playing defense in this game. This was also a matchup where Pitt simply needed as many sources of offense it could find and Diaz Graham certainly has that advantage over Federiko. He knocked down two threes, which were important, but his overall presence opened things up for his teammates.

Diaz Graham is able to pick and pop, pick and roll, handle the ball, and also make decisions when he catches in the high post. He was another threat that Virginia had to account for and Tony Bennett admitted as much after the game. He was able to allow Pitt to run more open concepts on offense and that is why he played the final 14 minutes of the game. Virginia spent a lot of time chasing screens and that deception opened up more shots, and having an offensive-minded center allowed the team to play that way.

Pitt needs everybody to contribute as the team heads into this stretch run, but each game creates different opportunities. On Tuesday, Diaz Graham got his call.

The season is back on

Pitt dug itself a hole earlier this season. The Panthers collected a few bad losses, had some dismal showings at home, and it ultimately resulted in a 1-5 start in ACC play. At that point, nobody was thinking postseason, but rather that existential dread of another listless winter engulfed the Pitt basketball bubble.

I am still not sure how they have managed to do what they are doing, but Pitt has won six of seven. This team is somehow in striking distance of claiming a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament. It has been some turnaround, but however it has unfolded, there is an exciting seven-game stretch of basketball on the horizon.

Look, we know the NET rankings, the computers, Joe Lunardi - whoever it may be, does not like the ACC. If the NCAA Tournament started today, maybe only three teams in the conference would be in the field. So while this surge has been great, it still has only gotten Pitt so far with plenty of work still to be done.

Pitt still has four more games this month and seven overall, but the Panthers are off to a 3-0 start in February and have won nine of ten during this month dating back to last season. If the term or phrase ‘getting hot at the right time’ means anything, then it certainly does apply to this particular Pitt team.

The Panthers may have some room for error down the stretch, but not all that much. Pitt probably still needs to take five of these last seven games to legitimately have a case to make the Big Dance, but to even be in this position today after a 69-58 loss to Syracuse back in January is rather unexpected.

I’ve used this phrase a few times, but Pitt has put itself in a position to be in position. The meaning there is that Pitt has to continue to make the next game as important as the last. An 8-17 Louisville team coming to town on Saturday does not represent a chance for Pitt to claim another ‘big’ win, but it does open the door for gaining a bad loss and avoiding those are just as big as the wins this time of year.