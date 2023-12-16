Pitt cruised to an 86-50 win over South Carolina State on Saturday, but it took a while for the team to get going at full speed. The Panthers were coming off a weeklong break between games and there was certainly some rust initially before they overpowered the outmatched Bulldogs squad. The win propelled Pitt’s record to 8-3 on the season and here are my three biggest takeaways from the game.

The lineup switch

The biggest takeaway for me happened before the ball was tipped on Saturday. The Panthers introduced a new starting lineup for the first time after starting the same group the first ten games of the season.

It was a noteworthy move, but also one that kind of seemed inevitable. Starters Zack Austin and Federiko Federiko have been struggling of late and reserves William Jeffress and Guillermo Diaz Graham had actually been on the court more in recent games and it reflected in the starting lineup finally.

I think if there was a good situation to tinker with the lineup then Saturday was probably it. South Carolina State is not a very good offensive team and it did not pose much of a threat to the Panthers. I do not want to take what happened on Saturday for more than what its worth because of the opponent, because this move still speaks more to what the longterm scope of where things go for this team.

I had been campaigning more for Guillermo Diaz Graham since before the season started and while he has not set the world on fire yet this season, the upside with him is much greater than Federiko, simply because of his offense. Then you throw in Federiko’s struggles on top of it and it made for an easy decision for Capel. Diaz Graham responded to the added minutes with an effective stat line of seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. I think those are the types of things he can do consistently and his confidence should shoot up because of it. Even looking back to Pitt’s NCAA Tournament run last year. Diaz Graham looked a bit overwhelmed against Mississippi State, but appeared much more comfortable by the Iowa State game. I think playing more will result in good things for this team.

The Austin/Jeffress switch might be a bit more complicated. Jeffress is obviously limited in what he brings offensively, but his effort, defense, and rebounding has been superior to Austin’s and that seems to be what is driving this move. Austin’s struggles on offense have been a bit surprising, not that he was expected to be a top scorer on this team, but his offense was thought to be better than this, and plus having a plus athlete on the floor can help this team in many ways.

I think that spot is one to watch more. It seems Capel is trying to motivate and push Austin a little bit and he is talented enough that there is a chance he can figure it out long term. Again, it was only South Carolina State, but his second half performance of 12 points looked like the message is starting to be received.

The other freshman guard

Bub Carrington has been one of the most electric freshmen this program has ever seen. Carrington has collected ACC Rookie of the Week honors three times already and has shot up draft boards after being relatively unknown to pro scouts coming into the season. He has been exciting, but on Saturday he had a quiet game with only five points and two assists. It’s not something overly concerning, just an off night, but because of that it allowed for Jaland Lowe to show some good things which is a net positive.

Pitt’s other freshman guard showed why he was also a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Lowe finished with six points, six assists, and no turnovers in 20 minutes of action off the bench.

Both of his made shots were on three-pointers, an area where he has struggled this season. He also protected the ball and it was obvious South Carolina State’s game plan was to hound the ball handler and to respond without making any mistakes was impressive.

Given the lineup tweaks happening elsewhere, Lowe’s 20 minutes actually tied him for fifth on the team, or effectively the minutes of a normal sixth man. Lowe’s playing time has been up and down, in part because of how well Carrington has played this year, but there is obviously room for a third impact guard. I wrote earlier this week about needing a fourth scoring option to emerge and while the six points did not check that box, the playing time did. If he continues to add value elsewhere, more scoring should come. Lowe seems like the forgotten man at times on this roster, but he is very talented.