Drayden Pavey is a 6’3” and 300-pound defensive tackle prospect in the class of 2025. After starting his high school career at Cooper High School in Kentucky he will be making the move across the Ohio River and will be attending Taft High School in Cincinnati for his junior year.

Pavey recently picked up an offer from Pitt. Randy Bates, Pitt’s defensive coordinator, was in the area and stopped by his school and after a few days delivered the news about the offer to the 2025 standout.

“Coach Randy Bates offered me,” Pavey told Panther-Lair.com. “We talked about workouts and he asked how I was doing and about school then he went ahead and offered me after that personal conversation.”

Pavey plays a defensive tackle, and that is a position that Pitt is gaining a reputation for developing. That was the first thing that stood out to him when he received the offer.

“The fact that they love D-lineman built like me,” Pavey said of what stands out about Pitt. “So we both can work with that.”

Bates has already invited Pavey to a prospect camp at Pitt next month. He has not confirmed any dates, but said he ‘definitely’ wants to make it there soon.

As it stands now, the 2025 defensive tackle prospect holds offers from Cincinnati, Colorado State, UMass, Miami (OH), and West Virginia. During the spring he took visits to Cincinnati, Marshall, and West Virginia.

“Coaches who believe in me and who stay with me,” Pavey said when asked what he is looking for in a school. “ I’m looking for honesty and looking for a chance.”

Pavey will be suiting up for Taft this year and is now a teammate of current 2024 Pitt commit, Tayshawn Banks. He is eager to show what he can do against elevated compeition. As a sophomore he recorded 37 Tackles and three sacks for his old school.

“It went pretty well,” Pavey said of his sophomore campaign. “I’m a transfer from Kentucky and I balled over there, but now I’m looking to step my game up even more and be better than sophomore year and go crazy my junior year.”