Under the Lights: Heintschel leads team to league title

Checking on Pitt's 2025 recruiting class

 • Jim Hammett
Film review: Big plays and big stops by Pitt's defense against Cal

Pitt's defense held Cal's offense to 15 points in the Panthers' win on Saturday. Let's look at the film.

 • Josh Hammack
2027 Aliquippa star: “I love seeing Pitt do good'

Sa'Nir Brooks talks recent Pitt offer, and visit over the weekend.

 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Handing out some midseason awards

After six games, who has been Pitt's MVP? How about offensive and defensive player of the year? Biggest surprise?

 • Chris Peak
Fall Sports report: Pitt volleyball remains No. 1 despite first loss

Recapping how Pitt's other fall sports are progressing this season

 • Jim Hammett

Published Oct 18, 2024
2025 DE commit Julian Anderson loving Pitt's 6-0 start
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Twitter
@JimHammett
