2024 WR Abrams adds Pitt offer
TJ Abrams is 5’11” and 175-pound wide receiver in the class of 2024. The speedy wide receiver from Fort Myers (Fla) has over a dozen offers to this point, and Pitt was one of the more recent progra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news