The 2024 Pitt football season is set to begin in less than two months. The Panthers are entering their tenth season under the direction of head coach Pat Narduzzi and will look to bounce back after an uncharacteristic 3-9 season.

There should be some forgiveness in the schedule, as the ACC once again looks wide open, and Pitt misses league-favorite Florida State this season. The Panthers still have their work cut out for themselves this year with a total upheaval of the offensive coaching staff and a number of incoming and outgoing players via the transfer portal.

That is reality in college football in the current landscape, as many teams have brand new rosters each season. In order to gain better perspective of Pitt’s 12 opponents this season, we will take an early look at every game on the schedule leading up to the 2024 season.

Today we will break down the SMU Mustangs, the eighth game on Pitt’s 2024 football schedule. College sports have come a long way over the past decade or so, because it’s hard to picture how Pitt and SMU ended up in the same league.

SMU tallied 11 wins last season and won the American Athletic Conference. It remains to be seen how the Mustangs will adjust to the step up in competition in year one in the ACC.

Let’s take a closer look at SMU.

Game details: Saturday November 2, 2024. Gerald J. Ford Stadium (32,000) TBA

Opponent: Southern Methodist University, established 1911

School location: University Park, Texas

2023 record: 11-3 (8-0 AAC)

Postseason: Lost 23-14 to Boston College in Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Head Coach: Rhett Lashlee, 3rd season (18-9)

Returning Starters: 13 (7 offense, 6 defense)

Last Meeting: January 7, 2012: SMU 28, Pitt 6

All-Time Series: SMU leads 3-2-1

Rivals Recruiting Rankings by year:

2024: N/A

2023: N/A

2022: 83rd

2021: 57th

2020: 96th

Offense

2023 season ranks

Total: 16th (454.3 ypg)

Scoring: 8th (38.7 ppg)

Passing: 22nd (278.4 ypg)

Rushing: 40th (175.9 ypg)

KEY Players

Preston Stone QB

Jaylan Knighton RB

Jake Bailey WR

RJ Maryland TE

Logan Parr LG

Outlook: SMU had one of the more potent offensive attacks in college football last season. As the Mustangs try to navigate through a new conference, they will have most of the key players back from last season to make it happen.

Preston Stone took over the starting quarterback role last season and had a highly productive year. Stone threw for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He threw for 10 multi touchdown games a year ago, and also toppled the 300-yard mark four times. Stone was a third team All-AAC pick in 2023 and should be a strong building block for the team this season.

SMU had six different wide receivers catch at least 20 passes last season, and all six are returning 2024. Jake Bailey led the group with 42 catches for 528 yards. Jordan Hudson recorded 30 receptions, with seven of those going for touchdowns.

The Mustangs aren’t a big-time running team, but return both of the top rushers from last season. Jaylan Knighton paced the team with 745 yards and seven touchdowns. If Knighton’s name looks familiar, he began his career at Miami, and scored two touchdowns over the Panthers in an upset back in 2021.

The offensive line has to replace three starters, but there should be a good starting point with Logan Parr, the left guard. Parr, who started his career at Texas, was a first team all-conference linemen last season after making 14 starts for the Mustangs.

Defense

2023 Season ranks

Total: 12th (304.1 ypg)

Scoring: 11th (17.8 ppg)

Passing: 13th (182.2 ypg)

Rushing: 28th (121.9 ypg)

Key Players

Elijah Roberts DE

Ahmad Walker LB

Kobe Wilson LB

Isaiah Nwonkobia S

Jonathan McGill S

Outlook: There is no denying SMU had one of the best defenses in college football during the 2023 season. The Mustangs ranked near the top nationally in several major categories, and its was a big reason why the team won the AAC a season ago.

A good chunk of those players are back, too.

The Mustangs will have challenges while making the conference jump, but they will have a veteran defense to lean on for the inaugural ACC campaign. Elijah Roberts was a force last season on the defensive line and will be one the best pass rushers in the ACC this season. Roberts posted 37 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, and 10 sacks in 2023. He should get some help from Anthony Booker Jr. at defensive tackle. Booker is a transfer from Arkansas and should take on several blockers most plays with his 6-4 250-pound frame.

The linebackers are in strong shape with Kobe Wilson and Ahmad Walker running things. Those two were the top tackles for the Mustangs a season ago. Wilson earned second team all-AAC last year after transferring from Temple.

SMU has some veterans in its secondary as well. Isaiah Nwokobia picked off four passes to lead the team. Jonathan McGill lines up next to him and has started 24 games over the past two years.

Final Thoughts: Well, Pitt and SMU are meeting as conference mates here in the year 2024. It’s hard to really explain how things got to this point, but it’s a new world in the ACC, and now Pitt has a league game in the state of Texas.

Obviously, SMU is entering the league with some momentum after grabbing 11 wins and an AAC title last year. The Mustangs bring back a ton of experience on both sides of the ball. They play an upbeat style on offense and have a smothering defense.

But can it translate?

SMU went 11-0 against Group of Five teams last year, but 0-3 in games against power-five team, including a 23-14 defeat to Boston College in the Fenway Bowl. The Mustangs have a lot to hang their hat on here in the preseason, but by the time this Pitt game rolls around, we’ll have a better feel if they are ready to compete in this league.