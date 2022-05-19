2024 in-state QB Erby adds Pitt offer
Alex Erby did not expect to land an offer from Pitt on Wednesday morning, but that’s exactly what happened. The 6’3” and 200-pound quarterback out of Steelton-Highspire High School saw Pitt offensi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news