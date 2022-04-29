2024 four-star QB Walker White excited about Pitt offer
Walker White is a 6’3” and 210-pound quarterback out of Little Rock (AR) in the class of 2024. White is already graded as a four-star as one of the best pro-style prospects in his class according t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news