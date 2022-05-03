2024 four-star DE Edwards had to earn Pitt offer
Sincere Edwards is one of the top defensive line prospects in the country for the class of 2024. He checks in at 6’3” and 240-pounds and stars for Wekiva High School in Florida. Edwards recently pi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news