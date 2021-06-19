2023 WR flies in for visit
Chris Lawson got an offer from Pitt last spring, and the Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View receiver in the 2023 recruiting class made the trip north to see the Panthers in person late this week. “We flew ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news