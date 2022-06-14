2023 WPIAL star picks up Pitt offer, will return for an official visit
The Pitt football coaches hosted a number of high school football players over the weekend for prospect camps. Players from all over the country flocked to Pittsburgh to work out in front of the Pi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news