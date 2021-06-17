2023 target works out at Pitt's camp
Pitt offered Takye Heath last month, and on Wednesday, the Highland Springs (Va.) athlete traveled to Pittsburgh to see the program and work out at the coaches’ midweek prospect camp.“I feel like t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news