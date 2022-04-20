2023 recruiting outlook: Quarterback
Following the end of spring football, the attention of the Pitt coaching staff turns fully to the class of 2023 on the recruiting trail. Unofficially, Pitt has offered nearly 330 prospect in the cl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news