2023 PA WR Kenny Johnson commits to Pitt

The Pitt football program had a productive first weekend of June. The coaching staff hosted 14 official visitors over the weekend and nabbed six commitments during the visit. One player to commit on Friday evening was Kenny Johnson, a 6'1" and 185-pound wide receiver out of York, PA.

Johnson checks in as a three-star recruit and is graded as 16th-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania. He commits to Pitt over offers from the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Pitt was the first official visit Johnson had taken, but he was slated to take officials to West Virginia, Rutgers, and Penn State over the next three weeks. In his commitment announcement on Twitter, he stated, "I would like to say thank you to all of the coaches that have taken a chance on me and have given me the opportunity to play for their program…With that being said, I am 100% committed," the tweet read.

As a junior, Johnson helped lead Dallastown High School to a 6-4 record. He led the team with 46 receptions, 852 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Overall, Pitt was a little late to offering Johnson. Previous wide receivers coach Brennan Marion did not offer. Johnson did not land an offer from Pitt until February 12th of this year. He has quickly forged a bond with his new position coach Tiquan Underwood.

Johnson visited Pitt previously back on April 2nd, and two months later he committed on a return visit. He becomes the fourth member of Pitt's recruiting class joining quarterback Kenny Minchey and fellow receiver Zion Fowler.

Also on Friday night, Shadarian Harrison committed to Pitt on his visit. Johnson and Harrison were two of six players to commit to Pitt over the weekend. The remaining four have yet to reveal themselves.

Johnson is driving back home to York from Pittsburgh now. He is scheduled to speak with Panther-Lair.com this evening to break down his commitment further.