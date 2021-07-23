2023 Introduction: Running Back
The Pitt football coaches are still working towards finishing up strong in the class of 2022. The Panthers currently holds 12 commitments in the class and will be watching closely to bring in more ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news