2023 Georgia DB adds Pitt offer
Jalon Kilgore is a talented safety in the class of 2023 out of Putnam County High School in Georgia. Kilgore checks in at 6’1” and 194-pounds and is approaching 20 scholarship offers. Pitt was one ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news