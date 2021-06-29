2023 four-star spends an afternoon at Pitt
Jalen Hooks spent a little less than four hours in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon, but that was enough time for the 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) Crispus Attucks four-star prospect to find out what the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news