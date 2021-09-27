2023 Four-star OL hoping to visit this fall
Pitt became the first ACC program to offer Cole Dellinger, a 6’4” and 260-pound offensive linemen in the class of 2023. Dellinger is out of Clarkston (MI) and is graded as a four-star prospect and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news