2023 DE Burns breaks down his top six
Kamari Burns is a 6’4” and 245-pound defensive end out of Lincoln High in Gahanna (OH). He holds 15 scholarship offers and recently named a top six list of schools that includes Pitt, Cincinnati, I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news