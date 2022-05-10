2023 DB Lee adds Pitt offer, looking to take official visit
Jarvis Lee is a 6’0” and 165-pound cornerback out of Gray High School in Green Cove Springs, Florida. He is a three-star recruit in the class of 2023, and is working towards setting his official vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news