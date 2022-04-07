2023 DB Cost: 'They're a top school'
The Pitt football and baseball programs hosted a talented player in the class of 2023 from Georgia earlier this week. Kaleb Cost is 6’0” and 180-pound cornerback out of Sandy Creek High School in G...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news