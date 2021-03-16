2022 SG Jackson keeping in touch with Pitt
DJ Jackson is a 6’4” shooting guard that plays for First Love Christian Academy in nearby Washington (PA). He just wrapped up his 2020-21 season and talked with Panther-Lair.com to discuss his recr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news