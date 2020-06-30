 Panther-lair - 2022 Prospect rundown: Running Back
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Prospect rundown: Running Back

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

The focus of Pitt's recruiting efforts will remain on finishing the class of 2021, but that has not stopped the coaching staff from looking ahead to the class of 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic has all...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}