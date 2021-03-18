2022 PG Manning staying in touch with Pitt
Mason Manning is one of the top guards playing basketball in the Keystone State for the class of 2022. Manning, checks in at 6’1” and 170-pounds and plays for First Love Christian Academy in Washin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news