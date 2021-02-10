2022 OL Parker maintaining contact with Pitt
Pitt was the first college program to extend an offer to Brian Parker back in April of last year. Parker checks in as a 6’5” and 268-pounds and starts at center for one of the top high school progr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news