2022 Ohio LB surprised by Pitt offer
Gabe Powers is looking like he can be one of the top prospects in the state of Ohio for the class of 2022. Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley stopped by Marysville High School last week to extend an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news