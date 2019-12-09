News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 Ohio LB surprised by Pitt offer

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Gabe Powers is looking like he can be one of the top prospects in the state of Ohio for the class of 2022. Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley stopped by Marysville High School last week to extend an...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}