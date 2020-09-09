2022 Ohio DL heard from Pitt first
When college coaches were able to start reaching out to 2022 recruits on September 1st, Pitt was the first program to make contact with Pickerington Central (OH) defensive linemen C.J. Doggette. Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news