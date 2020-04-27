2022 Ohio DL adds Pitt to offer sheet
C.J. Doggette is a 6'2" and 265-pound defensive lineman in the class of 2022. He stars for Pickerington Central High School in Ohio and has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks. Last week ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news