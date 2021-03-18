2022 Names to know: Defensive Tackle
Today we will start to take a look at the defensive prospects Pitt is pursuing in the class of 2022. Up first, we will look at the defensive tackles. This position has been a strength for the progr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news