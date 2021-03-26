2022 Names to know: Defensive End
We continue our position by position look at Pitt's 2022 recruiting targets today with the defensive end spot. The Panthers have built up a strong foundation at this spot over the years. In 2020, P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news