News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Maryland WR has connections to Pitt

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Pitt extended an offer to Peter Kikwata last week. He is a 6'1" and 171-pound wide receiver that stars for Northwest High School in Germantown (MD). Kikwata has an impressive early offer sheet that...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}