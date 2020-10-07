2022 four-star excited to have Pitt on his list
The No. 12 pro-style quarterback prospect in the class of 2022 has been a priority target for the Pitt coaches, and after a phone call with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple on Tuesday, he knows e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news