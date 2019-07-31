2021 Va. WR looking at fall visit
Tai Felton was a big-time playmaker for Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn (Va.) last season. The 2021 wide receiver hauled in a team-high 45 passes for 901 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore,...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news